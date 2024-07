Immuno-oncology

Dual anti-PD-L1 and anti-CD73 agent exhibits antitumor activity

As PD-L1 and CD73 are both overexpressed in the tumor microenvironment (TME) and inhibiting CD73 has been shown to enhance anti-PD-L1 efficacy, dual-targeting of PD-L1 and CD73 has emerged as a feasible strategy in the oncolytic field.