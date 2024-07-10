BioWorld - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Daiichi Sankyo reports orexin OX2 receptor agonists for narcolepsy

July 10, 2024
No Comments
Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. has prepared and tested new 2-azabicyclo[3.1.1]heptane compounds acting as orexin OX2 receptor agonists with potential for the treatment of narcolepsy.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents