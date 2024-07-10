BioWorld - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Endocrine/metabolic

Astrazeneca identifies new PCSK9 inhibitors

July 10, 2024
Astrazeneca AB has disclosed imidazo[4,5-b]pyridine derivatives acting as proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin-type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors.
