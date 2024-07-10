BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
» Genexine, EPD Biotherapeutics to merge for new protein degraders
Genexine, EPD Biotherapeutics to merge for new protein degraders
July 9, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Seoul, South Korea-based Genexine Co. Ltd. plans to merge with privately held EPD Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd. by October 2024 to build a pipeline of novel targeted protein degradation therapeutics with EPD Bio’s BioPROTAC platform technology.
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Cancer
Protein
Asia-Pacific