Soligenix lights the way with positive T-cell lymphoma data

Soligenix Inc. investors were extremely enthusiastic about the positive interim update for the company’s cancer therapy and light device, Hybryte, for treating for treating early stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Princeton, N.J.-based company’s stock (NASDAQ:SNGX) soared a whopping 464% before closing at a more modest but still massive of 271% increase to $7.42 each on July 9.