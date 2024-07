Uniqure silence(r) is golden: AMT-30 shines in HD phase I/II

Uniqure NV shares (NASDAQ:QURE) closed July 9 at $6.67, up $2.89, or 76%, after the firm made public updated interim data including up to 24 months of follow-up findings from 29 treated patients enrolled in the ongoing U.S. and European phase I/II trials of AMT-130 for Huntington’s disease (HD).