KIAA1429-driven RASD1 down-regulation promotes gastric cancer progression

N6-Methyladenosine (m6A) is the most widely distributed RNA modification in eukaryotes and its dysregulation has been tied in gastric cancer protumorigenic processes, as well as drug resistance and metastasis. Vir-like m6A methyltransferase associated, also known as KIAA1429, is a crucial regulator of the m6A complex, and thus hypothesized to be involved in the progression of gastric cancer.