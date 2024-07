Immuno-oncology

Ipsen licenses Foreseen’s FS-001 ADC for solid tumors

Ipsen SA and Foreseen Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. have entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement for FS-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets a novel tumor-associated antigen highly expressed across a range of solid tumors that was identified through the application of Foreseen’s proprietary proteomic platforms.