BioWorld - Thursday, July 11, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Haisco Pharmaceutical discovers PI3Kα inhibitors for breast cancer

July 11, 2024
No Comments
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has identified phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) (H1047R mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of breast cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents