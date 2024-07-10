BioWorld - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
First Circuit: Frequency class action brushstrokes no ‘van Gogh’

July 9, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Just because a statement turns out to be false doesn’t mean it was intended to be, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit said in tossing a stockholder class action against Frequency Therapeutics Inc., now part of Korro Bio Inc.
BioWorld Regulatory Small molecule U.S. Courts