BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
Myricx raises £90M in Europe's largest series A for NMT inhibitors
Cancer
Myricx raises £90M in Europe’s largest series A for NMT inhibitors
July 10, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Myricx Bio Ltd. has closed the largest series A for a European biotech this year, raising £90 million (US$115.4 million), to take forward antibody-drug conjugates based on novel payload chemistry.
BioWorld Science
Financings
Cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate
Series A
Europe