BioWorld - Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Major deal for Owens & Minor: $1.36B to acquire Rotech

July 24, 2024
By Annette Boyle
Owens & Minor Inc. plans to acquire Rotech Healthcare Holdings Inc. in a $1.36 billion cash transaction expected to close by year end. The deal shows serious commitment to a strategy outlined in December to build out its home health business.
