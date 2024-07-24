BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 24, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Telix launches AU$650M bond offer, FDA accepts imaging NDA
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Telix launches AU$650M bond offer, FDA accepts imaging NDA
July 24, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
The U.S. FDA accepted Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s new drug application for TLX-007-CDx, a new cold kit for preparing prostate-specific membrane antigen-PET imaging for prostate cancer.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Financings
Regulatory
Cancer
Oncology
Imaging
Asia-Pacific
FDA