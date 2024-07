Edwards pumps up to $1.65B into M&A with Jenavalve and Endotronix deals

It’s a quad-pack for Edwards Lifescience Corp. as it reported its third and fourth deals this month – agreements to buy Jenavalve Technology Inc. and Endotronix Inc. for a combined up-front cost of about $1.2 billion plus up to $445 million in contingent milestone payments.