BioWorld - Saturday, July 27, 2024
Boston Scientific’s Farapulse reduces NHS costs

July 26, 2024
By Shani Alexander
The first economic modelling of Boston Scientific Corp.’s pulsed field ablation system in U.K.’s National Health Service showed that it is more cost-effective as a treatment for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation compared to standard cryoablation.
