BioWorld - Thursday, July 11, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

BIX Korea 2024: Promise of mRNA technology for cell and gene therapy

July 10, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
The industry is looking, with renewed hope, to the “promise” of messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics for a wide range of diseases beyond COVID-19, and not only in vaccine form but also for gene and cell therapies.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cancer Infection CAR T Cell therapy Gene therapy RNAi Vaccine Asia-Pacific U.S.