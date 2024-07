US FTC’s Noncompete Rule on shaky ground

In the recently cast shadow of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Loper Bright decision that unraveled Chevron deference for federal agencies, the FTC’s broad rule banning noncompete employment clauses is on shaky ground. The first tremor hit July 3 when the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas temporarily enjoined the FTC Noncompete Rule that is scheduled to go into effect Sept. 4 on the grounds that the agency overstepped its authority.