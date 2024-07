Neurology/psychiatric

BD2 inhibitor ABBV-744 demonstrates antineuroinflammatory effects in vivo

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences evaluated the highly potent and selective inhibitor of the second bromodomain (BD2) of the bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) family of proteins, ABBV-744, with the aim of assessing its preclinical efficacy and exploring the pathways by which the compound regulates microglia-mediated neuroinflammation.