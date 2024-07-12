BioWorld - Friday, July 12, 2024
Jiangsu Vcare Pharmatech synthesizes new SHP-2 inhibitors

July 12, 2024
Jiangsu Vcare Pharmatech Co. Ltd. has disclosed tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 11 (PTPN11; PTP-2C; SHP-2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
