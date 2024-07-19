Australia’s Department of Health has released a new Aged Care Digital Strategy to increase the use of digital technology to enhance the care and wellbeing of older people in aged care facilities. By 2062, the number of people over 65 is expected to more than double, and the number of people over the age of 85 will more than triple.

Loper Bright bringing more scrutiny, uncertainty to US agencies

As the U.S. Congress continues to pass laws that require federal agencies to issue rules to implement new statutory provisions, a group of lawmakers is reminding the agencies that it will be looking over their shoulders to ensure they don’t stray beyond the scope of the law or overstep their authority. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo that unraveled Chevron deference for federal agencies, 19 senators have formed the Post-Chevron Working Group, led by Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), to investigate the impacts of the court’s decision and to chart a path forward for oversight.

Automata’s Linq transforming lab automation

There is no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI), automation and robotics are transforming today’s laboratories. At the forefront of transformation underway is Automata Technologies Ltd. which has developed the Linq platform that digitally and robotically connects all the components of a modern life sciences lab to create fully automated end-to-end workflows.

US FDA restructures device center

The U.S. FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health has rewired its organizational structure on several fronts, including a promotion of its communication function into a “super office,” which the agency said will help it be more agile and responsive to its strategic priorities.

SPAC market diminished but alive despite new SEC rules

New U.S. SEC rules designed to reel back the special purpose acquisition market went into effect on July 1, yet only a few weeks later two such companies completed IPOs and are now targeting mergers with health care and life sciences firms, including biopharma and medical technology.

BioWorld Insider Podcast – The cost of delays in development and sales: It’s probably not what you think

Two costs of developing drug candidates have been upended by new research from the Tufts University School of Medicine’s Center for the Study of Drug Development. New data have produced some very different numbers than you might expect in the cost of a single day of a clinical trial and of missing a day to generate prescription drugs sales. The center’s director, Ken Getz, spoke to the BioWorld Insider podcast about updating the outdated numbers and what it means for companies and investors.

