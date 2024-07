Biomap sets new global ‘biocomputing’ hub in Hong Kong

Silicon Valley-based Biomap is setting up a new global biocomputing innovation hub, dubbed Biomap Innohub, in Hong Kong as the local government ramps up investment to build supercomputing prowess, Vicky Qu, senior vice president of Biomap, told BioWorld. The goal is to accelerate novel drug product development and commercialization with biocomputing.