Respiratory

Addex reports findings with GABA-B PAM in guinea pig model of chronic cough

Addex Therapeutics Ltd. has released promising results from its novel γ-aminobutyric acid subtype B receptor (GABA-B) positive allosteric modulator (PAM) chronic cough program. In models of chronic cough in guinea pigs, the candidate GABA-B PAM significantly and dose-dependently reduced citric acid-induced cough frequency and increased cough latency.