FZ-AD005 overcomes shortcomings of other DLL3-targeted ADC for small-cell lung cancer

Delta-like protein 3 (DLL3) is a transmembrane protein overexpressed in the majority of neuroendocrine carcinomas of the lung such as small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). The first DLL3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), rovalpituzumab tesirine (Rova-T), led to serious adverse events in clinical testing and its development was discontinued.