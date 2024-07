Cancer

Combining PD-L1 blockade with pharmacological HPK1 inhibition overcomes tumors with low antigenicity

An article by Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. scientists reports data from a study designed to assess the potential of combining pharmacological inhibition of hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 (HPK1) with programmed cell death 1 ligand 1 (PD-L1) blockade as a novel strategy to enhance antitumor immunity against tumors with low antigenicity.