BioWorld - Monday, July 15, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Hua Medicine divulges new KHK inhibitors

July 15, 2024
No Comments
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has synthesized ketohexokinase (KHK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of gout, stroke, coronary artery disease, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetes, cataracts, fibrosis and obesity.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular Patents