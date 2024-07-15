BioWorld - Monday, July 15, 2024
Cancer

University of Florida describes new σ receptor ligands

July 15, 2024
University of Florida has identified σ receptor ligands reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, depression, neurodegeneration, stroke, pain, multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia and anxiety.
