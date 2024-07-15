BioWorld - Monday, July 15, 2024
Cancer

New IRE1 inhibitors disclosed in Shanghai Yi Zhong Xing Biotechnology patent

July 15, 2024
No Comments
Shanghai Yi Zhong Xing Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has divulged serine/threonine-protein kinase/endoribonuclease IRE1 (ERN1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
