Newco news

Pan Cancer T taking T-cell therapies into solid tumors

July 12, 2024
By Nuala Moran
New company Pan Cancer T BV is preparing for a clinical trial of a next-generation T-cell receptor-engineered T cell it has designed to remove the current barriers and make T-cell therapies effective in treating solid tumors.
