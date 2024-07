Biopharma deals bring in $97B in first half of 2024, outpacing last year

Biopharma deal value in June decreased to $12.82 billion, down from $18.76 billion in May, $15.28 billion in April, and $27.9 billion in January. However, total deals from January through June are trending higher than last year, with $97.09 billion raised in the first half of 2024, 10.5% more than the $87.82 billion deal value in the same period in 2023.