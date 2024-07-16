BioWorld - Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

IκBα kinase inhibitor demonstrates antitumor activity in RAS-driven tumor models

July 16, 2024
No Comments
Transcriptome-wide gene expression analyses revealed that oncogenic forms of NRAS, KRAS and HRAS (HRAS V12, KRAS V12 and NRAS Q61K) activated the expression of several genes, including IκBα.
BioWorld Science Cancer