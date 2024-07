Dermatologic

Scinai reports in vivo results for anti-IL-17A/F VHH antibody in psoriatic human skin model

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. has reported successful in vivo preclinical study results for its anti-IL-17A/F VHH antibody fragment (NanoAb) as a local intralesional biological treatment for mild to moderate plaque psoriasis. The NanoAb targets the two isoforms of the cytokine IL-17 (A and F) implicated in plaque psoriasis.