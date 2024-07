Cancer

Novel effective pre-targeted radioimmunotherapy ON-105 described

The targeted delivery of radionucleotides into tumors, known as radioimmunotherapy (RIT), has proven effective mainly in hematological cancer treatment, but its usefulness in solid tumors needs further exploration. Researchers from Oncoone Research & Development GmbH described the use of Pretarg-it, a novel pre-targeted RIT strategy that consists of ON-105 and the radioactively labeled DOTA-di-HSG peptide.