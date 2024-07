Neurology/psychiatric

Artelo’s FABP5 inhibitor cleared to enter clinic for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy

Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s IND application for ART-26.12, for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, has been granted clearance by the FDA allowing the company to initiate a first-in-human phase I study. Results are expected in the first half of next year.