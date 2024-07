Cancer

Study reveals COUP-TFII’s angiogenic role in glioblastoma: a potential gene therapy target

Chicken ovalbumin upstream promoter transcription factor 2 (COUP-TFII, aka NR2F2) is dysregulated in different cancer types. However, its exact role remains controversial because it acts as an oncosuppressor in some tumors and as an oncogene in others. In glioma progression, the role of COUP-TFII is still unclear.