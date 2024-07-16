BioWorld - Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Respiratory

Haisco Pharmaceutical patents new integrin αvβ1 and αvβ6 antagonists for IPF

July 16, 2024
No Comments
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has disclosed integrin αvβ1 and/or integrin αvβ6 antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
BioWorld Science Respiratory Patents