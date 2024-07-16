BioWorld - Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Cancer

Chinese researchers divulge new KIF18A inhibitors

July 16, 2024
Scientists at Shanghai Aryl Pharmtech Co. Ltd. and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have synthesized kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
