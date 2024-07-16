BioWorld - Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

University of Copenhagen discovers new PSD-95 inhibitors for neuropathic pain

July 16, 2024
University of Copenhagen has described cyclic peptides acting as postsynaptic density-95 (PSD-95) protein inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neuropathic pain.
