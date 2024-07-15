BioWorld - Monday, July 15, 2024
US Medicare program offers pay boost for radiopharmaceuticals

July 15, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Medicare outpatient draft for 2025 is rich with applications for pass-through payment, but the draft also would boost payment for radiopharmaceuticals, a proposal that drew the applause of industry and physicians alike.
