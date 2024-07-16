BioWorld - Tuesday, July 16, 2024
US Senate passes effort to prune biologic patent thickets

July 15, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
A bipartisan bill aimed at limiting patent thickets on biologics moved a step closer to law July 11 when the Senate passed it with unanimous consent in an unexpected vote that came more than one-and-a-half years after the Judiciary Committee reported it favorably to the Senate floor. The Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act, S. 150, which would limit the type and number of patents that can be litigated under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA), now awaits House action.
