BioWorld - Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

University of Regensburg discovers new FLT3 inhibitors for AML

July 17, 2024
No Comments
University of Regensburg has described water-soluble FLT3 (FLK2/STK1) inhibitors and their prodrugs reported to be useful for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents