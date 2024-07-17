BioWorld - Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Brain hormone makes strong contribution to bones

July 17, 2024
By Coia Dulsat
No Comments
Researchers from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) have found that CCN3, a hormone secreted by neurons in the brain, is responsible for maintaining bone strength during lactation.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Musculoskeletal