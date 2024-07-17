No PD-L1? No problem for Immutep’s eftilagimod in HNSCC trial

Two weeks after reporting positive top-line results in first-line head and neck cancer with its lead candidate, eftilagimod alfa, in combination with Merck & Co. Inc.’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Immutep Ltd. presented updated data indicating the treatment could offer a non-chemotherapy option for patients with negative PD-L1 expression. Data from cohort B of the Tacti-003 (Keynote-PNC-34) phase IIb trial, which included 31 evaluable patients with PD-L1 expression of less than 1, as measured by Combined Proportion Score, showed a 35.5% objective response rate per RECIST 1.1 assessment.