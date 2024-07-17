BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, July 17, 2024
See today's BioWorld
See today's BioWorld Asia
Mabwell joins ADC breast cancer race as China clears phase II
Mabwell joins ADC breast cancer race as China clears phase II
July 16, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Mabwell Bioscience Co. gained clearance in China to start a phase II study of its novel Nectin4-targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC), 9MW-2821, for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
