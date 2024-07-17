BioWorld - Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Mabwell joins ADC breast cancer race as China clears phase II

July 16, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Mabwell Bioscience Co. gained clearance in China to start a phase II study of its novel Nectin4-targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC), 9MW-2821, for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
