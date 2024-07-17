BioWorld - Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Asceneuron raises $100M for OGA inhibitor work in Alzheimer’s

July 16, 2024
By Nuala Moran
Asceneuron SA has raised $100 million in an oversubscribed series C to take its lead small molecule, ASN-51, into phase II, with aim of demonstrating it prevents the formation of tau tangles and slows the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
