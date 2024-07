Cancer

Inhibiting epigenetic regulator blocks liver cancer development

Transposable elements (TEs) are DNA sequences involved in the epigenetic regulation of tumors. KDM1A is an epigenetic regulator overexpressed in liver cancer that suppresses the methylation of histone H3 Lys4 (H3K4) in liver-TEs and as a result, HNF4A expression is silenced and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) growth is promoted.