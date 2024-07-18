BioWorld - Thursday, July 18, 2024
Respiratory

Karanjin alleviates sepsis-induced acute lung injury mice

July 18, 2024
Researchers from Xuzhou Medical University and affiliated organizations have presented data from a study that assessed the protective effect of the natural flavonoid compound karanjin against sepsis-induced acute lung injury (ALI) in mice.
