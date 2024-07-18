BioWorld - Thursday, July 18, 2024
Gastrointestinal

Xinthera patents new integrin α4β7 antagonists

July 18, 2024
No Comments
Xinthera Inc. has disclosed integrin α4β7 (LPAM-1) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, colitis, pouchitis, gastroenteritis, eosinophilic esophagitis and lung inflammatory disease.
