BioWorld - Thursday, July 18, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

LG Chem describes new RON inhibitors

July 18, 2024
No Comments
LG Chem Ltd. has identified macrophage stimulating 1 receptor (MST1R; RON) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents