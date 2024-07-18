BioWorld - Thursday, July 18, 2024
Cancer

New DGK-α and DGK-ζ inhibitors outlined by Gossamer Bio

July 18, 2024
No Comments
Gossamer Bio Inc. has divulged diacylglycerol kinase α (DGK-α) and/or diacylglycerol kinase ζ (DGK-ζ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and viral infections.
