Sotio, Biocytogen link up in $325M ADC discovery pact

Sotio Biotech AS and Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. are partnering to discover antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) via an option and license agreement worth up to $325.5 million plus sales royalties. The deal grants Sotio of Prague, Czech Republic, the option to license multiple fully human bispecific antibodies generated with Biocytogen’s Renlite platform, which Sotio will use to develop next-generation ADCs targeting solid tumors.